United Bank Purchases 3,449 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.