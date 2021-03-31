United Bank Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Bank reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

