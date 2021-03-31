United Bank Sells 3,001 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.4% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

