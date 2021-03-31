United Bank Sells 6,948 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Bank lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

