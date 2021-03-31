United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 19,932 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $236.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $277.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

