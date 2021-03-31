United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 7,584 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

