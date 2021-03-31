United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.80 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

