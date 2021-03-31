United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 142,529 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

