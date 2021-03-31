United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.