United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 5,719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,570,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.