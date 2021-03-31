United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 85,870 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 917,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,823 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

