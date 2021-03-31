United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

