United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Grifols worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $4,610,000. Capital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 212,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

GRFS opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

