United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after buying an additional 335,512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

