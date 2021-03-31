United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $13.52 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

