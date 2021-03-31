United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $14.26 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,006 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448,165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 114,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

