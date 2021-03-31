United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $14.38 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Waters worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Waters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

NYSE WAT opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

