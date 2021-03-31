United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $14.85 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.61 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

