United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $15.33 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,335,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,589,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS MTUM opened at $157.57 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.