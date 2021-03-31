United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $15.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.40% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

