United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $15.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,789 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,888,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

