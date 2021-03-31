United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $19.21 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

