United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $21.37 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.