United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 362.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $513.39 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.51 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

