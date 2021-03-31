United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of F5 Networks worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

FFIV opened at $207.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $215.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $3,566,073 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

