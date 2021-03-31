United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VO opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day moving average of $202.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

