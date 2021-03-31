United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

