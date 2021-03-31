United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.