United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

ITB opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

