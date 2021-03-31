United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 11,841 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,212,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 395,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

