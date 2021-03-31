United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,656 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.