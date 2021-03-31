United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 45,801 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,801 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

