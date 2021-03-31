United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,145 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.