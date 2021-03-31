United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,145 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

