United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,091 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of United Natural Foods worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after acquiring an additional 374,025 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 128,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.