United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 8,244,895 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,125 in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

