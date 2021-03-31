United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up to $25.63

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $26.55. United States Steel shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 225,085 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,654 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,174,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

