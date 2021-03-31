UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.54. 32,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $226.03 and a one year high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.83. The company has a market cap of $354.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

