Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.93 million, a PE ratio of -52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 582,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

