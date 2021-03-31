UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0130

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $17.35 million and $3.56 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 43.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00050122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.24 or 0.00635460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

