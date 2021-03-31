Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $28.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 74,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

