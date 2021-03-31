Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Unum Group worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 56,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

