UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $2.05 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003459 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $1.54 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00332092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

