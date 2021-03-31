Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Upland Software worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.