uPlexa One Day Volume Reaches $931.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $716,103.10 and approximately $931.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.