Uquid Coin Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $14.94 or 0.00025242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $149.42 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

