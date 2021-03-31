Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as high as C$5.35. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 203,671 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). Analysts forecast that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

