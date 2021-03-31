Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

