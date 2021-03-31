US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 76,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

