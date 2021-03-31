US Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,671 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.63. 68,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,561. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.